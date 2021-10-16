Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,394 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of FARO Technologies worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

