Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.