Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWRK. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZWRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 20,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,625. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

