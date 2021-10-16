Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $881,000 Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.91% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000.

Shares of HYAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,216. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

