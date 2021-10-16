Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 774,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.