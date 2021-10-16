Beacon Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $977,034.81 and approximately $3,852.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00026830 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

