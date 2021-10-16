Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLI. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

BLI stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

