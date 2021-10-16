Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 249,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

