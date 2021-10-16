Berry Global Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,895 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 419% compared to the typical volume of 365 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.