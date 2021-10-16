BiFi (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $13.65 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $858,185.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

