Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $281.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,817. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.