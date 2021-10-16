Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.30 million and $16,563.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00305300 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.