Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Hits $7.25 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00207104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00115958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 117.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

