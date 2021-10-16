BitcoinPoS Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $3,332.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,026,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,814,614 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.