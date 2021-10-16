BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,951 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

BHK traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,424. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

