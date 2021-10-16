BlackRock Inc. Buys 31,844 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $98,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

