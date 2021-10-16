BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $101,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.