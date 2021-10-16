BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $91,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTB stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

