BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.00% of United Fire Group worth $97,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

