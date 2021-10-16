BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,367,076 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 282.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.27% of Sumo Logic worth $94,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $206,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

