BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,657,590 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,657,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.44% of TechnipFMC worth $99,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

