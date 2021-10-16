BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

