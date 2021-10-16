Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

