Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS BPRMF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.34. 27,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,745. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

