BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 102,956 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,738,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,669,000 after buying an additional 512,416 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,496,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,444,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 1,704,891 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

