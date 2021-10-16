Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.39 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $66.86 million and $4.39 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.00315596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

