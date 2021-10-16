Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BAK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,968. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

