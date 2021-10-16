Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,875. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

