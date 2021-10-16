Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,875. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Braveheart Resources
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.