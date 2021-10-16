Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $162.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.49 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $630.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $643.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $639.51 million, with estimates ranging from $624.24 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 484,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 104.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

