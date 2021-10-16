Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.60. 2,985,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

