Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

