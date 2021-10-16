Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
