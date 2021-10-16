Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $39.16. 1,587,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.