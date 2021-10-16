Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,979. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.84.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

