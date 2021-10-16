Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $182.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.33 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $722.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.44 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

