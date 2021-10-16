Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $18.70

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

