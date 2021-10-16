Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Target Price at €18.44

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.