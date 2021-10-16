Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$254.67

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$255.00.

CJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$185.89. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.99.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

