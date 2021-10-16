Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT at $87.00

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

SSREY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

SSREY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

