Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $37.86. 2,705,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

