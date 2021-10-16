Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of BY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 118,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,426. The company has a market cap of $918.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

