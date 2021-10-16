Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 282,102 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282,102 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $28,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

