California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.70 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $47,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $344.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.50. Waters Co. has a one year low of $208.81 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

