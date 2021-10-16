Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.10). Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

