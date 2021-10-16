Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Canfor has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.