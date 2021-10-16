Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $57.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYTK. Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $1,545,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

