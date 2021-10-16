CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

