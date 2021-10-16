Carvana’s (CVNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $421.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.79.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $287.06. 615,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,969. Carvana has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

