Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$912.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.8570466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$325,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 445,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,010,554.08. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

