Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

